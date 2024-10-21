October 21, 2024

Many of us fear the possibility of political violence if Trump, and his supporters, don’t accept a Harris win. Of course, it’s all due to Trump and his campaign’s push of a narrative that casts doubt on the legitimacy of electoral outcomes. What makes it worse this time around is that a recent survey reveals that 1 in 5 Republicans want Trump to declare the election invalid if he loses. Are these the face-painted, half-naked, Confederate flag-carrying supporters that stormed our Capitol on January 6? Maybe, but we have to ask how many are also college-educated, business-type individuals, respected in their communities, who have abandoned their values and are card-carrying members of Trump’s zombie brigade? Trump’s rhetoric, which often challenges the integrity of U.S. elections, has deeply influenced his base, fostering an environment where some may feel justified in taking extreme actions if the results don’t favor their “savior”. This time, we can only hope that, if put in the position again of defending our democratic principles, it will be done more forcefully to shock this zombie brigade into remembering that the fact they can even vote for their candidate is because we do live in a democracy; Another country’s recent election just had a troubling outcome; To boost domestic manufacturing – and the hope to boost “Americans buy American” — tariffs are another “carrot issue” but economists warn of ‘unintended consequences’; and When traveling, do you ever overpack? There’s an app for that! Go beyond the headlines…

Survey: 1 in 5 Republicans want Trump to call election invalid if he loses

Vietnam parliament elects army general as state president

Biden administration proposes a rule to make over-the-counter birth control free

Tariffs come with lots of ‘unintended consequences’

Texas county condemned for placing book on European colonization of Native American lands in library’s fiction section

See the First Section of the Largest-Ever Cosmic Map, Revealed in Stunning Detail by the Euclid Space Telescope

Chinese humanoid robot is the ‘fastest in the world’ thanks to its trusty pair of sneakers

PackPoint: New app generates packing lists based on weather forecasts and planned activities

Mexico’s water crisis: Day Zero and the looming threat of scarcity

The dangerous motorcycle stunts that Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro has turned into a national sport