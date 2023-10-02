October 2, 2023

School repayment loans begin and everyone is wondering how it will go: Will it cause thousands of struggling consumers to fall back even further in their bills? Will the US economy suffer? Will more opt to not pay back their loans? Given inflation and an insecure consumer, the outcome remains elusive; As the Russian invasion continues, NATO is taking precautions if Putin has any other delusional dreams; Economists say it’s a give – a recession is coming. Some even argue we are already in one; They may be slimy but we gotta love those earthworms; and There’s a new global entry app for US customs. Go beyond the headlines…

Student loan payments resume after 3-year pause

NATO Quietly Fortifying Eastern Border With F-16s, Air Defenses

2023 was the year the US finally destroyed all of its chemical weapons

Why a US Recession Is Still Likely — and Coming Soon

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19

Self-driving robots can run indefinitely on harvested power

Earthworms contribute to 6.5% of world grain production: study

There’s a New Global Entry App for US Customs

US delegation to visit Mexico to discuss the fight against fentanyl

Brazil bank’s past slavery ties to be investigated in unprecedented inquiry