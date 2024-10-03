October 3, 2024

No matter how politicians like to talk the US economy is shaky for people. How do we know for certain? A new survey reveals just how many people are “under water” with their car payments. When people get behind on their payments, the ripple effect can be devastating. It extends beyond just repossession fears—it affects credit scores, limits access to future loans, and can even lead to job loss if transportation is impacted. A new survey reveals a growing number of Americans are “under water” with their car payments, meaning they owe more than their vehicle is worth or are struggling to keep up with monthly payments. This is a clear sign of broader financial strain, as car payments are often one of the first expenses people fall behind on when money gets tight. The ripple effect of this can cascade into other areas of life, contributing to rising household debt, reduced spending power, and a more fragile economy overall; Unconfirmed reports that Russia is so desperate to bolster its thinning military might that they’ve now recruited Chinese mercenaries pales now with their deployment of the “largest non-nuclear bomb” in Ukraine; Finally, someone is addressing the FEMA elephant: FEMA’s funds are running so low that estimates are they won’t have enough to last through the current hurricane season, which is only now ‘heating’ up; And if the financial strain of losses due to hurricanes isn’t enough, a new study finds hurricanes actually contribute to thousands more deaths long after a hurricane has passed; and Want to know how to spot political deepfakes? Go beyond the headlines…

