October 22, 2024

According to a new analysis, 82% of US voters live in a state under one-party control. While the party in power relishes their control and goes to great lengths to preserve their authority — think gerrymandering voting districts, enacting strict voter ID laws, purging voter rolls, limiting polling places, or restricting mail-in voting — in other words, voter suppression, the end result is that voters don’t get their voices heard as enshrined in the US Constitution. In fact, the US Constitution is the farthest thing from the minds of a party bent on dominating a state. Maybe that’s why early voting polls are already showing something interesting; Putin’s main goal in the war he picked with Ukraine was to punish a neighboring country that wouldn’t do his bidding. The UN says that Ukraine’s punishment is 10 million lives; If you’re a woman, a yearly mammogram is a must-have. Yet, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to “kill two birds with one stone” as the saying goes? Now, some mammogram centers are not only telling their patients whether or not breast cancer is detected but also the state of their cardiovascular health. Game-changer!; and Get ready for a new AI-powered messaging app that’s already blowing up among Gen Z. Go beyond the headlines…

Trove of legislative and electoral data reveals that when one party secures control, voters get ignored.

Ukraine’s population has fallen by 10 million since Russia’s invasion, UN says

What Early Voting Polls Say About the 2024 Election

Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers

New research reveals the critiques holding women back from leadership that most men will never hear

What your mammogram can tell you about your cardiovascular health

U.S. Infant Mortality Increased 7% In Months Following Dobbs

Daze, a creative, AI-powered messaging app for Gen Z, is blowing up prelaunch

Chile launches vaccine that neuters dogs for a year

Opinion: Under its new president, Mexico’s foreign policy heads down dangerous path