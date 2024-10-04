October 4, 2024

The average American never used to count immigration as one of the issues impacting how they’ll vote in presidential elections. Now, it’s become the rallying cry for MAGA to enrage people with exaggerations and outright lies of migrants. Though economists have documented how the presence of migrants in our workforce actually contribute to the growth of the U.S. economy, MAGA leaders continue to misrepresent the facts to stoke fear and division. Migrants, particularly undocumented workers, often take on essential jobs that many Americans avoid, filling labor gaps in industries such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality. This boosts productivity and keeps consumer prices down. Furthermore, studies show that immigrants, through their labor and entrepreneurship, contribute to innovation and new business creation, driving long-term economic growth. However, the constant vilification of migrants in political rhetoric has shifted the national conversation, making immigration a polarizing issue. Instead of focusing on the positive economic impacts, fear-mongering tactics have created a false narrative of danger and instability, distracting voters from more pressing economic challenges. Challenges like those imposed by natural disasters like Hurricane Helene or wildfires. Those challenges are not unique to the United States and the migrants coming to the US for refuge are coming because of these same challenges in their home countries. The only difference is the chances for recovery are greater in the US than back home; At a time when it’s globally dangerous to be a woman, the EU court just granted a lifeline to Afghan women; Why is a federal judge wanting to end the fluoridation of our water?; and Has the mystery of the creator of Bitcoin finally been solved? Go beyond the headlines…

