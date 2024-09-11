September 11, 2024

This ‘morning-after’ of the presidential debate between Harris and Trump last night is leaving conservatives with a doozy of a hangover, complete with headaches, loss of appetite and an overall feeling of nausea. Democrats couldn’t be on more of a high — this go-around. It wasn’t that long ago Democrats suffered the same morning-after effects from a presidential debate. However, last night’s debate, to an objective observer, revealed more than just policy, personality and political differences between the candidates. It showed us voters that the deep ideological divide between the two parties has reached a tipping point, where substance and style are inextricably linked to the identity of each candidate. Harris, poised and forward-thinking, focused on unity and progressive reforms, while Trump leaned into his characteristic name-calling rhetoric, emphasizing personal grievances and a return to publicly admiring authoritarian leaders. The debate laid bare the stark contrast in their visions of America. In the process, it showed us voters that this election is all about the broader direction of the nation’s identity, values, and global standing and it’s up to us to define our nation’s trajectory, in this moment in history, for not just our future but our survival; Twenty-three years ago today, our country was rocked by the most heinous domestic terror event in our history. However, though the act itself was responsible for the largest loss of life in such a terror incident, it’s the aftermath that keeps claiming lives. To date, more New York firefighters, who were on the frontlines of that memorable day, have died due to exposure to the toxic chemicals they were exposed to; and Mexico’s senate approved a bill that the world warned officials was a very bad direction to take the country. Now, many wait to see how long Mexico becomes the next Venezuela. Go beyond the headlines…

Survey: 98% of naturalized citizens in swing states are likely to vote in November

Hanoi flooded by swollen river as Typhoon Yagi leaves 155 dead

More FDNY members have died from 9/11-related illnesses than were killed in attack

Democratic-Run States Dominate Top U.S. Economies List

The most intriguing ballot measures (that aren’t about abortion) voters will decide in November

Covid lockdowns prematurely aged girls’ brains more than boys’, study suggests

Gun Safety Paradox: Teaching Kids About Firearms Linked To Riskier Storage Practices

New NFL-Betting App Uses AI to Even the Field

Mexico’s Senate approves contentious judicial overhaul after protesters storm chamber

An Amazon river dries up, creating hellish crossing for villagers