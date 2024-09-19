September 19, 2024

The Times of Israel reports that Israel has proposed a deal to end the bombing of Gaza. However, given Israel’s recent high-tech attacks in Lebanon it seems unlikely Hezbollah will take it seriously. We have to wonder if this just isn’t a ploy to give the impression that Israel is serious when in reality it may be calculating its next attack; Jerome Powell, the Fed President, announced a cut to the interest rate. For spenders, it’s great news. For savers, not so much; Ever wonder why petting your cat or shuffling across a rug causes static electricity?; and Women everywhere take it upon themselves to do what governments refuse to do. Bolivia is no different. Go beyond the headlines…

US has worst healthcare system among wealthy nations, survey says

Israel proposes deal for all hostages to be freed at once, end to Gaza fighting

US Senate IVF bill fails after Republicans block it, despite Trump support

What the Fed cuts will mean for credit card interest rates

Watchdog finds Black girls face more frequent, severe discipline in school

Ancient Rock Art May Depict Extinct Species, Predating Scientific Discovery

Why petting your cat leads to static electricity

New App Lets You Interact With Millions of AI Bot Profiles

Over 30 killed in Mexico cartel stronghold as violence rages after Sinaloa leaders detained in U.S.

‘We empower ourselves’: the women cleaning up Bolivia’s Lake Uru Uru