September 4, 2024

After the debacle of public polling in the 2016 election, where Trump wasn’t even on the radar of pollsters, we can be forgiven if we’ve come to ignore polls predicting an election win for either side. Yet, polls do have their place and researchers tell us to set our expectations according to several key aspects to understand US election polling this year; Global eyes are so fixated on Ukraine and Israel/Gaza that other potential violent hotspots are barely noticed, but critics say we risk our own security if we don’t take notice of what’s happening in Africa; One of the most blatant constitutional abuses by conservative politicians is pushing Biblical teachings into public schools. Now Conservatives are finding resistance among their own party; Ever hear that using our cellphones causes brain cancer? A new study clarifies that old wive’s tale; and Mexico’s lower house of government just did something that has international observers warning this could be the beginning of the end for the country’s democracy. Go beyond the headlines…

Key things to know about U.S. election polling in 2024

African cities sitting on ‘keg of gunpowder’ as growing youth anger fuels unrest

Republicans pushing Christianity into public schools are hitting resistance — even in red states

Poor people are business owners, too – but myths around poverty and entrepreneurship hold them back

Workplace well-being has declined in the US

Cancer: No Link to Cellphone Use, WHO Review Finds

Israeli archeologists unearth rare, 2,700-year-old stone seal near Temple Mount

New app lets you manage and send tasks to any of your contacts

Mexican lower house passes controversial judicial reform in marathon session

Honduran snub highlights anti-US swing in Latin America