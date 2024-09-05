September 5, 2024

We’ve always known, even with all the wars, pandemics and natural disasters that have killed millions of people, that the world still suffers from overpopulation. We’re reminded of that each travel season when airlines report record earnings and hotels in destination countries are packed. The increase in tourists has a negative impact on local environments and a lot of residents of those places don’t like it. Now, they’re fighting back. Italy is talking about limiting tourists to their iconic Trevi Fountain and New Zealand just did something that makes being a tourist less fun; It’s common knowledge that foreign countries want to influence our upcoming elections. The easiest way to influence US voters has been through social media by setting up fake accounts or creating nefarious bots that deceive and misinform visitors. The latest weapon for influencing our elections is via — “influencers.” Russia was particularly adept at hiring US influencers to spread their misinformation. While these influencers may be smart with their video and marketing skills, they’re pretty dumb when it comes to knowing the law. How surprised will they be when the FBI shows up at their door and proclaim them as ‘foreign agents’?; Can it be? The first votes of the 2024 election are about to be cast?; and For all us women who dread our yearly visit to get our annual Pap smear, there is now a long-awaited alternative that puts the power (literally) back in our hands. Go beyond the headlines…

