September 6, 2024

Survey dives into global housing affordability crisis

China stops foreign adoptions of its children after three decades

How the electorate has changed in key states and what it could mean this election

Overlooked Reasons Why U.S. Job Openings May Have Fallen Short Of Economists’ Expectations

US food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023 as government benefits declined and food prices soared

Scientists Make Skin See-Through With ‘Groundbreaking’ Dye

Why are some people’s mosquito bites itchier than others’? New study hints at answer

Startup bet: Former Nike exec launches new app using AI to help NFL fans get an edge

After US Talks, Nicaragua Expels Dozens of Political Prisoners to Guatemala

The bitter future of chocolate? How drought and a youth exodus threaten Mexico’s prized cocoa