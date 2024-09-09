September 9, 2024

A new survey reveals that many think there will a peaceful transfer of power once the results of the presidential election are known. With images of a rabid crowd storming the Capitol seared into our collective memories, most can’t imagine a repeat of that fiasco. Yet, there are other ways to overturn an election without the violence. Rumors are swirling that MAGA sympathizers now occupy some positions in the electoral college and are prepared to change votes for Trump, if necessary. How easy or hard that would be is one thing but it’s obvious that to attempt to interfere in the process is not beyond consideration. Experts have expressed concern over potential manipulation within the framework of the electoral college, citing the fact that its delegates are not constitutionally bound to vote according to the popular vote in their states. The only way to subvert a traitorous plan would be that there is a landslide, for either party. Only then, any such change of electoral votes would immediately be obvious and the perpetrators subjected to the justice of their fellow state voters; Staying on topic of the November presidential election, economists are crediting it for a surge in early holiday shopping. Why? For a very practical reason; So, what exactly is the truth about Latino voters?; Like staying up at night rather than getting up early? Another reason we may want to rethink our sleeping habits; and Feel overwhelmed sometimes at picking a book to read? There’s an app that is serving as the ultimate bookmark. Go beyond the headlines…

Most Americans in new survey say it is ‘likely’ there will be a peaceful transfer of power

Inside Thailand’s $2 Billion Scam Industry Now Targeting Americans

Remote Native American tribe reels from widespread illness and cancer. What role did the US government play?

Presidential election chaos drives early holiday shopping

‘Nobody in Politics Is Able to Say It’: The Truth About Latino Voters

Women who are blind play a critical role in identifying possible breast cancers

Night owls are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, finds study

An app scarily good at giving book recommendations

Thousands protest Mexican judicial reform

South America’s rivers hit record lows as Brazil drought impact spreads