August 17, 2020

This week is the official start of the 2020 presidential election campaign season. The historic, first-ever virtual political convention kicks off tonight with the Democrats hosting the 4-day Democratic National Convention. Televised in primetime on the major networks, the convention features a line-up of speakers and entertainers relaying a message centered around the theme “We the People.” Meanwhile, the GOP is raising the alarm over a threatening faction rising in visibility and influence in their party. Calling themselves QAnon, the faction poses a serious threat to not just the continued viability of the GOP party but to the nation’s democracy; Latino youth are overrepresented in the juvenile justice system. Yet, a new study highlights their “invisibility” when it comes to this important tool that could help change that sad statistic; The Pentagon did an about-face and is publicly announcing the formation of a new unit investigating a topic they’ve been actively discrediting since an infamous incident in Roswell; and A global staple is making Chile’s drought worse. Go beyond the headlines…

How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

Lawyers say ICE guards ‘systematically’ sexually assaulted detainees in El Paso: report

GOP congressman: Republicans must denounce QAnon now that it’s mainstream

Experts: Latino youth ‘invisible’ in juvenile justice data

The Texas Rangers’ lore spurred cultural fawning and sports namesakes that have long masked a history of violence and racism

Disney confirms its first bisexual lead character, who is also multi-cultural

The Pentagon Made A Unit To Investigate UFOs And It’s Not Keeping It Secret Anymore

Greenland’s Melting Ice Sheet Has ‘Passed The Point of No Return’, Scientists Say

How to use Google’s free transcription tools

Mexico, US extend land border closure but travelers welcome by air

Thirsty Avocado Trees Worsen Effects of Drought on Chilean Agriculture