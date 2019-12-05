December 5, 2019

The Trump administration tightened work requirements to be eligible for food stamps – all in the name of no “free handouts.” Yet, experts warn there could be an unintended consequence; Generic drugs are a way to save money but a new analysis reveals a downside to being thrifty with our meds; and An iconic web site finally unveils an app. Go beyond the headlines…
Judge temporarily halts construction of a private border wall in Texas
A World Without Immigrant Prisons
How cuts to food stamp program could increase ‘poor outcomes’ for the food insecure
Uproar after Harvard’s only Latina professor on the tenure track denied status
Why your generic drugs may not be safe and the FDA may be too lax
A ‘blue zones’ diet: Live longer from what you eat
Report: U.S. is the eighth most spammed country in the world
Finally, an official Craigslist app
Santa Claus Taxi Driver Collects Toys for Poor Kids in Mexico
Peruvian investigative site Ojo Público develops algorithm to track possible acts of corruption