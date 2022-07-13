July 13, 2022

The latest witness testimony of the Jan. 6 Committee confirmed what rational people already knew: Trump wasn’t just trying to overthrow our democratic electoral process; he tried to start a Civil War that day. He wasn’t fully successful, thankfully. Unfortunately, he planted the seeds for one and we heard that those itching for a fight plan to carry it out in the future; Debate rages as to whether or not we’ve hit peak inflation. Economists say there’s more pain to come and women-led households may bear the brunt; Western states that rely on Lake Powell for water may soon face another crisis of which there is no easy remedy; and New AI tools let you chat with your dead relatives in a comforting, albeit a little creepy, way. Go beyond the headlines…
Biden gets an earful in the Oval from Mexican President López Obrador
Expert on civil wars says the US is heading toward insurgency — the 21st-century version of civil war
Inflation figures get worse. How do they stack up against history?
Doctor proposes floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico to avoid bans
Cost-of-living crisis to hit women hardest, report says
Why the new James Webb Space Telescope images are such a big deal
As drought shrivels Lake Powell, millions face power crisis
New AI tools let you chat with your dead relatives
Massive Research Initiative Reveals Truth about Ancient Coastal Maya