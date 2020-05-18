May 18, 2020

Studies show that Latinos are among those disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown. Yet, there are rights and resources laid off Latinos should know about; New healthcare study found Latinos have had something in particular happen to them during COVID-19; Have a friend or family member putting off college in the fall because of the coronavirus? Here’s why that is a really bad idea; and Podcasts take on a whole new direction in Latin America. Go beyond the headlines…
Latino, laid off, and uncertain about what you’re entitled to? Here are your rights and resources
Fed’s Powell warns unemployment could reach Depression-level 25 percent
New H Code Study Reveals the State of Hispanic Healthcare and That One-Third of U.S. Hispanics Have Had Issues Accessing Healthcare During COVID-19
The FDA just gave the green light to a new kit that allows you to swab for coronavirus at home
More than 1 in 5 Americans are taking care of their elderly, ill and disabled relatives and friends
Rethinking college, or at least fall semester, during coronavirus? You risk not graduating
Modern sea-level rise linked to human activities, Rutgers research reaffirms
Robo-boot concept promises 50% faster running
Adopt a grandparent: Young help the old in Bolivian pandemic
Podcasts emerge to educate and empower Latin American communities about COVID-19