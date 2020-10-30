October 30, 2020

With only a few days left until the election, reports of record voter turnout continues. There’s no denying that Trump is the driving force behind voter motivation. Many don’t believe that, if re-elected, Trump would abide by the 4-year rule. Given his narcissism and greed and unquenchable thirst for power, Trump would further dismantle our democracy to serve his authoritarian goals. We have only to see what he has done so far and the plans he has if he should win the election. Under his direction, Trump has not only separated children from their parents without any regard to their trauma but now we find that he instructed border officials to lie to asylum seekers; And his immigration advisor just revealed even harsher crackdowns in immigration policy under a second-term; he’s rolled back our environmental safeguards; and Directs hospitals to hide the real death counts from COVID. Go beyond the headlines…

