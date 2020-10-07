October 7, 2020

Trump’s dramatic return to the White House from Walter Reed hospital delivered the kind of optics he not only craves but orchestrates on a predictable basis. So, it’s not so farfetched for many to ask: Should the US be concerned that Trump is destroying our democracy to replace it with authoritarianism?; Turning out the vote gets a push with a digital concert; Dept. of Homeland Security identifies main culprit of disinformation spread in nation; and Soccer players of all skill levels get help with new training app. Go beyond the headlines…

These countries quietly slid into authoritarianism. Should the US be concerned under Trump?

Despite Outrage Over Gynecological Procedures At An ICE Facility, A Detainee Says Conditions Haven’t Changed

America’s hunger crisis grows more severe amid pandemic recession

Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting

DHS report identifies Russia as main culprit of disinformation in the U.S.

Puerto Rico governor endorses Trump

How Women Vote: Separating Myth From Reality

Restaurants indicate assimilation goes two ways

Amidst Global Troubles, MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ Winners ‘Provoke And Inspire’

Scientists detect ‘mass death’ of sea life off Russia’s Kamchatka

Perfect Play: a new app for the perfect soccer training

How Honduras became one of the most dangerous countries to defend natural resources

Menstruation: An Added Dilemma for Mexico’s Homeless Women