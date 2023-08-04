August 4, 2023

In an inflation-racked economy, you would think that things couldn’t get any worse. However, if you live in a particular state, you’re not only suffering the consequences of inflation but you’re also getting a dose of added insult with your pay; Former President Trump, who’s been politicizing his numerous indictments to fundraise for his legal fees, was slapped with yet another indictment. This one may be the most serious of them all and did anyone expect him to plead any other way?; The stats are out. The US is the most unsafe country, among all high-income countries, for women to give birth; Calling all Citizen Scientists: researchers want your dead butterflies. Go beyond the headlines…

These states rank dead last in pay growth

Top Russian General Leaks Number of Elite Casualties in Ukraine War

US expands curfews for asylum-seeking families to 13 cities as an alternative to detention

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 2020 election charges

US preterm birth and maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high, outpacing those in all other high-income countries

Scientists Detect Highest-Energy Light Ever Seen From The Sun

Scientists want you to mail dead butterflies for research if you live in these states

Want to Wear Van Gogh’s Hat? New App Invites Users to Virtually Interact With the Met Museum’s Costumes and Collections

Mexico trying to identify 2 bodies found in Rio Grande

‘Winter is disappearing’: South America hit by ‘brutal’ unseasonal heatwave