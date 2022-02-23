February 23, 2022

We all knew there was something ‘off’ in the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Trump — and the public display of praise and admiration continue. Not just from Trump but some members of the GOP now too. It’s not just disturbing but a harbinger of what could happen to the US if Trump or any of his followers get into power again; It seems we don’t have to wait long for the 2024 presidential race to get underway; The Supreme Court will now be tested (yet again) to put their pledges that the rule of law ‘trumps’ personal religious and political views. They will decide a case about whether religion is a license to discriminate; A new poll shows Latinos, especially out West, are concerned about one issue in particular; An UK student just made a discovery of a lifetime; and A new app makes sending gifts as easy as a click. Go beyond the headlines…

