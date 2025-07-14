July 14, 2025

Roughly one in four American adults have a side hustle. Here’s why that number might change soon
Italy and Greece sound the alarm over Libya. But allies aren’t rushing to help.
“Stretched to the breaking point”: SNAP cuts spook food banks
Why Trump’s push for a 1% Fed policy rate could spell trouble for US economy
Massive psychology study reveals disturbing truths about Machiavellian leaders
New research reveals how male and female brains process regret and change decisions
Mysterious 12-sided object has baffled archaeologists for centuries
A new app promises to expose bogus supplements
Mexican President Sheinbaum promises more resources for consulates after ‘unjust’ ICE raids in California