July 15, 2025

Politics used to be something you could tune out. Not anymore. A new pair of studies shows that for many Americans—especially young people—the emotional cost of our political climate is hitting harder than ever. As President Trump’s second term unfolds, half of U.S. adults say their view of him has worsened, and approval ratings are sliding. But beyond the polling numbers lies a deeper story: elections are no longer just contests—they’re triggers.

According to research from Psychiatry Research, the emotional toll of the 2024 presidential election lingered long after the votes were counted. Young adults reported elevated levels of depression and anxiety — not from the outcome itself, but from the months of nonstop anticipation and relentless news coverage. In other words, it wasn’t who won. It was everything else.

Now, with the 2026 midterms looming, a new YouGov poll reveals that 50% of Americans feel worse about Trump since January. Even among his 2024 voters, 16% say their opinion has soured. That disillusionment isn’t just about one policy—it’s the cumulative weight of a term marked by economic strain, divisive rhetoric, and a daily deluge of political noise.

And that noise, the studies suggest, is doing more than shaping opinions. It’s shaping our mental health.

The intersection of political discontent and emotional distress isn’t a coincidence. Young adults—those still forming their political identities—are especially vulnerable to what psychologists call “anticipatory stress.” When every headline warns of threats to democracy, and every scroll on social media fuels dread, it’s no wonder depression spikes. Yet ironically, the actual election outcome had no measurable effect on symptoms.

These findings complicate how we think about civic engagement. We often ask, How will this president affect the economy? or What do the polls say about immigration? But maybe we should also be asking, What is this climate doing to our collective well-being?

As Trump’s approval ratings decline and partisanship deepens, the emotional bandwidth of voters —especially young ones — is thinning. That could have real consequences not just for the ballot box, but for the resilience of democracy itself.

Politics isn’t just polarizing—it’s personal. And if leaders ignore the mental fatigue behind the metrics, they may find themselves winning polls but losing the people. Go beyond the headlines…

