June 24, 2022

Hearing the testimony of the men who served Trump in the Dept. of Justice whom he pressured to declare the 2020 election as a fraud was both unsurprising and chilling. On the one hand, we should be thankful that they torpedoed Trump’s traitorous scheme and on the other, disturbed and angry that they didn’t speak up sooner and of their own volition; In advance of the Supreme Court’s expected Roe v. Wade ruling, it appears conservative justices have already begun their legal efforts to make the country look more like the early 20th Century rather than take us forward in the 21st; If aging worries you then maybe you should have been born a turtle; and a Jesuit university rector in Mexico declares Mexico a failed state. Go beyond the headlines…

