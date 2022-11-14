November 14, 2022

We are 8 billion now on the planet. How much more can Earth hold?; A fuller analysis done on voters of color reveals why pollsters/pundits were wrong again; So, what is FTX and why should we care?; Archeologists in Spain made a ‘puzzling’ discovery; Poor honey bees, and we thought our mortality rate was in jeopardy; and Thousands upon thousands of Mexicans took to the streets in Mexico City and throughout the country over the weekend to protest their ‘Trumpist’ president’s electoral reform plan. Go beyond the headlines…
Voters of color did move to the right — just not at the rates predicted
Zelensky says 400 war crimes already documented in Kherson
Biden meets Xi amid heightened China-U.S. tensions
EXPLAINER: What’s happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?
‘Puzzling’ archeological find in Spain uncovers objects with Egyptian motifs
Honey bee life spans are 50% shorter today than they were 50 years ago
There’s an app that is helping people transform their backyards into dog parks
Tens of thousands protest Mexican president’s electoral reform plan