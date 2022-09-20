September 20, 2022

As time marches closer to midterm elections and the next presidential face-off, there’s a renewed sense of urgency in the nation, among non-Trump supporters, that Congress dial-up their review of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack. Word is Congress plans to do just that; Ukraine just shot down a huge number of Russian warplanes; It’s only taken 230 years for Congress to reach this milestone; The CDC just shared that 80% of a certain kind of death is preventable; Are you a night owl or early bird? The difference means a lot to your health; and Nicaragua continues its attack on the Catholic Church with a new ban on a common Catholic practice. Go beyond the headlines…

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

Ukraine has shot down 55 Russian warplanes, U.S. general says

Migrant arrests at southwestern border hit yearly record

For the first time in 230 years, Congress has full U.S. Indigenous representation

Border wall construction resumes under President Joe Biden

More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows

‘Night owls’ could have greater risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease than those who are ‘early birds’

New app looks to take the guesswork out of identifying insects

7.7 magnitude quake felt in several Mexican states

Nicaragua Bans Popular Catholic Processions